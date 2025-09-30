Paradiem LLC Invests $11.60 Million in Unum Group $UNM

Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 143,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,000. Unum Group comprises 2.9% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC owned about 0.08% of Unum Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 196.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.09 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNM. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

