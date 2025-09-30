Paradiem LLC Has $12.43 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 3.1% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Stryker by 5.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $369.02 on Tuesday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.