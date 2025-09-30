Emerald Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 57,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 113,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Finally, Tenret Co LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 188.3% in the second quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 54,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

