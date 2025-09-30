Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases 371 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,984,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,489,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,278,000 after acquiring an additional 562,331 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,027,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,525,000 after acquiring an additional 99,438 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after acquiring an additional 119,809 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.