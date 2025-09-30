Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,366 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average is $87.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

