Head-To-Head Survey: Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) vs. International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL)

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Land Alliance and Howard Hughes”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Land Alliance $8.10 million 2.49 $3.05 million ($0.02) -8.75 Howard Hughes $1.75 billion 2.77 $200.55 million $4.57 17.89

Risk & Volatility

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than International Land Alliance. International Land Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

International Land Alliance has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Land Alliance and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Land Alliance -101.31% -25.93% -11.86% Howard Hughes 12.85% 10.51% 3.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of International Land Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.0% of Howard Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for International Land Alliance and Howard Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Land Alliance 0 0 0 0 0.00 Howard Hughes 0 1 2 1 3.00

Howard Hughes has a consensus target price of $83.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.94%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than International Land Alliance.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats International Land Alliance on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

