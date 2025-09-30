Contrasting Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) and Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Revolve Group and Tandy Brands Accessories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 1 5 10 0 2.56 Tandy Brands Accessories 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Revolve Group presently has a consensus target price of $27.40, indicating a potential upside of 24.80%. Given Revolve Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Tandy Brands Accessories.

This table compares Revolve Group and Tandy Brands Accessories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 3.83% 10.17% 6.53% Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revolve Group and Tandy Brands Accessories”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $1.13 billion 1.39 $49.56 million $0.62 35.41 Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Tandy Brands Accessories on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products from emerging, established, and owned brands, as well as luxury brands through its websites and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Tandy Brands Accessories

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. engages in the design and marketing of accessories. Its products include belts, gifts, small leather goods, and bags for men, women, and children. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

