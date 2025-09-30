Analyzing Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) and Careview Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW)

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) and Careview Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Schrodinger and Careview Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schrodinger -76.22% -45.70% -24.81% Careview Communications -46.96% N/A -94.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Schrodinger and Careview Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schrodinger 0 2 4 0 2.67 Careview Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Schrodinger presently has a consensus target price of $27.83, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Schrodinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Schrodinger is more favorable than Careview Communications.

This table compares Schrodinger and Careview Communications”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schrodinger $207.54 million 7.11 -$187.12 million ($2.48) -8.08 Careview Communications $8.25 million N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A

Careview Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Schrodinger.

Risk & Volatility

Schrodinger has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Careview Communications has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Schrodinger shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Schrodinger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of Careview Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Schrodinger beats Careview Communications on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. Schrödinger, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

About Careview Communications

CareView Communications, Inc. provides video monitoring solutions in the United States. Its products include CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system that provides a suite of hardware and software to facilitate a data-driven solution for alert management and monitoring. The company also offers Caregiver Platform that offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident. In addition, it provides SitterView and TeleMedView that allows hospital staff to use CareView's video cameras to observe and communicate with patients remotely. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

