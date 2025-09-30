Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,021 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 0.6% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA opened at $205.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $198.47.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

