Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Down 12.9% – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.27 ($0.02). Approximately 116,268,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 114,331,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.46 ($0.02).

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £32.62 million, a PE ratio of -457.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.47.

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

