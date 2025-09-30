Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Monday, October 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th.

Lennar Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE LEN.B opened at $121.23 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $94.09 and a 12 month high of $177.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average is $110.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

