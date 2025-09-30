Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the second quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total value of $128,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,576.60. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,314,430 shares of company stock valued at $259,210,094 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $203.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $210.39. The firm has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.08, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.