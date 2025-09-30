Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.