GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Acquires 12,782 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 138.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7.6% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 386,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 81,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

