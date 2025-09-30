Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 6,713 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Trivium Point Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,682,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after buying an additional 98,647 shares during the last quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,784,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,405,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,125,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 969,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after purchasing an additional 44,087 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.42.

NYSE FSK opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 328.21%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

