Trivium Point Advisory LLC Buys 14,130 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 461.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $736,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.3% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $644,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $261.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

