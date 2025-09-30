One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 17.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 33.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $130,237,930.44. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 price target (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,454.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,060.98 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5,548.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,283.80.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $41.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

