Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,461 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $666.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $648.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $670.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

