One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6,084.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,606,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

