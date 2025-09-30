V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,974,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,922,000 after purchasing an additional 913,715 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $6,190,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $546,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,325.05. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,250 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE IRM opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.77 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 2,242.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.