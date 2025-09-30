iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,663,000 after purchasing an additional 663,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,273,000 after buying an additional 258,589 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,926,000 after buying an additional 1,668,799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,248,000 after buying an additional 1,232,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

