LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.6% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 80.4% in the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $327.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The stock has a market cap of $536.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

