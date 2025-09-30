Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires 2,995 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750,938 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 22,647.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,023,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,369,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,898,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,865,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

