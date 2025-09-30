Trivium Point Advisory LLC Acquires 249,360 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,360 shares during the period. AGNC Investment comprises about 1.0% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trivium Point Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AGNC Investment worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 241,567.4% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 46,388,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,651,000 after buying an additional 46,368,867 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $30,546,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,996,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,828,000 after buying an additional 2,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,779,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,765,000 after buying an additional 2,462,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 496.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,487,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 1,862,128 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1,463.0%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AGNC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,410.25. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,990.71. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

