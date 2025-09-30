LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,273 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares $TNA

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 31.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 28.4% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 67,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 163.8% in the second quarter. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $120,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 3.41.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

