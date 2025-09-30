Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 159 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after purchasing an additional 709,557 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 738.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 759,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,766,000 after purchasing an additional 668,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 16,999.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,043,000 after purchasing an additional 657,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $219.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.48.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

