Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (BATS:APRJ)

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3253 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRJ. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 10.2% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

About Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.