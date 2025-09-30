RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th.
RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 64.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.
RGC Resources Price Performance
RGC Resources stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $229.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.48. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $24.20.
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
