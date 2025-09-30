Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $1.17 (ASX:VTS)

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 29th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.169 per share on Sunday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 28th.
Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF is a basic materials company in the Petroleum And Natural Gas industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.