Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Sold by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises about 1.8% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $497,715 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB
Williams Companies Price Performance
WMB stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.50%.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- Stock Average Calculator
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.