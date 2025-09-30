iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Bought by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 759,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,972 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 26.3% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $76,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,987,000 after buying an additional 192,752,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,474 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,917 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,057,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,818 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.