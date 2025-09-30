Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8,117.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,618 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.2%

MDLZ stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

