Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 913 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises 4.2% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,422,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,321,000 after purchasing an additional 336,185 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,125,000 after purchasing an additional 110,599 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,150,000 after purchasing an additional 75,873 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 643,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 455,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.79 and a twelve month high of $120.10.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

