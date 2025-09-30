Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,000. GE Aerospace accounts for about 2.3% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.0% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the second quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 86.7% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:GE opened at $293.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $311.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $307.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.79.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

