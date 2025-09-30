Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Shares Sold by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 591,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,898,000 after buying an additional 180,028 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 64,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $209.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.45. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $214.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.