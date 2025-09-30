Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.28. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

