Bluesphere Advisors LLC Buys 351 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,361,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,038 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,708.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 94,502 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,530,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,467,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $213.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.16 and a 200-day moving average of $218.75. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $202.96 and a one year high of $226.73.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.