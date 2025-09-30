iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Stake Cut by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,660,000 after acquiring an additional 265,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,808,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $241.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $247.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.93. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.