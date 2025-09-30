Asio Capital LLC Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price objective (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $770.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:PH opened at $753.24 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $779.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $745.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $678.30. The stock has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.