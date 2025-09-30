iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,176 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.5% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

