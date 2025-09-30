Leverty Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Leverty Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,625 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 105,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMU stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.