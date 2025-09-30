Brokers Offer Predictions for CVB Financial FY2026 Earnings

CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research report issued on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $126.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVB Financial

CVB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 1,845.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 88,957 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 58.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 53,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,095.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 718,688 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,904.96. This represents a 8.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $223,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,917.55. This represents a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.