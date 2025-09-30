Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for FANG Earnings

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Melius initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.39.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $143.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.82 and a 200 day moving average of $141.73. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $200.47.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

