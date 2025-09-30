Cormark Has Bearish Estimate for Tecsys FY2026 Earnings

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecsys in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 29th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2028 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Financial cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.50.

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$35.73 on Tuesday. Tecsys has a one year low of C$32.98 and a one year high of C$47.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$529.34 million, a PE ratio of 119.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.67%.

Tecsys Inc is engaged in the development and sale of enterprise supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, point-of-use and order management. It also provides related consulting, education and support services. The company serves healthcare systems, services parts, third-party logistics, retail and general wholesale distribution industries.

