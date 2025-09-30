Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) versus United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Financial Review

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 24.38% 12.53% 1.51% United Bancorp 16.44% 11.96% 0.90%

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

67.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of United Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Old Second Bancorp and United Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 1 3 1 3.00 United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $21.38, suggesting a potential upside of 23.55%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and United Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $286.77 million 3.18 $85.26 million $1.83 9.45 United Bancorp $30.41 million 2.61 $7.40 million $1.27 10.83

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats United Bancorp on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. In addition, it offers safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier’s checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

