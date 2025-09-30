Critical Comparison: BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) & Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) and BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Healthcare and BioNexus Gene Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A BioNexus Gene Lab -30.70% -35.54% -29.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sonic Healthcare and BioNexus Gene Lab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Healthcare 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sonic Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $30.15, indicating a potential upside of 116.44%. Given Sonic Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sonic Healthcare is more favorable than BioNexus Gene Lab.

0.0% of Sonic Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sonic Healthcare has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioNexus Gene Lab has a beta of 5.32, meaning that its stock price is 432% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonic Healthcare and BioNexus Gene Lab”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Healthcare $6.25 billion 1.10 $332.61 million N/A N/A BioNexus Gene Lab $9.51 million 1.04 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

Sonic Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than BioNexus Gene Lab.

Summary

Sonic Healthcare beats BioNexus Gene Lab on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry. It offers primary care medical services comprising general practice clinics, occupational health services, skin cancer clinics, after-hours general practice services, general practice IT solutions, and community-based healthcare services. The company operates in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, and internationally. Sonic Healthcare Limited was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers. Its products are used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, and paneling for hospital, laboratory, industrial clean rooms, and covers for various instruments used in manufacturing. The company also involves in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers to detect potential risk of diseases. It markets its products through its website, warehouse, marketing personnel, and suppliers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

