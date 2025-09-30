Mainsail Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,141 Shares of First Trust Water ETF $FIW

Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF accounts for 2.4% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Water ETF worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 369.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 116.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $133,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.1%

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $89.31 and a 12-month high of $115.58.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

