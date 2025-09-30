ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 600 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 125.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 487.50.
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
