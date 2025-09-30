Schwab 1000 Index ETF $SCHK is Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,650,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,200 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF comprises 12.3% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $198,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 140.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 31,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,076,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

