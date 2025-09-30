LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Has $263,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPLB

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,681,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 56,299 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 845,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 158,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLB opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

